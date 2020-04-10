UMATILLA COUNTY — As Oregon begins to close in on its estimated peak of COVID-19 cases, Umatilla County Public Health announced one more local case, bringing the county's total number of reported novel coronavirus diagnoses to 14.
According to a county press release, the newest person diagnosed with the virus was in close contact with a previously reported case. The person is recovering from home while self-isolating.
As with previous announcements, Umatilla County is declining to provide the city of residence, the age range, gender and other demographic information relating to the patient.
Of the 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, four people have recovered while the remaining 10 are still considered active cases. None have died or are currently hospitalized.
According to county data, 14 of the 335 tests conducted in Umatilla County have come back positive.
