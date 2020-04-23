UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 30.
According to the news release, 17 patients have recovered (meaning no symptoms for at least 72 hours) and 13 are still sick, with one of those 13 hospitalized. There have been no deaths of COVID-19 patients reported in the county.
The latest case had contact with a previously reported case, and the patient is self-isolating and recovering at home. In each confirmed case, the health department notifies recent close contacts of the person.
"Both the short-term and long-term success of containing COVID-19 in Umatilla County hinges on every single resident of Umatilla County adhering to the 'Stay Home Save Lives' order from Governor Brown," the release stated. "Maintain social distancing, stay home unless absolutely necessary and help fight the spread with proper hand-washing and hygiene techniques."
The health department also encouraged people to be aware of increased loneliness as a result of social distancing, and asked people to find ways to reach out to others safely through text messages, phone calls, video chats or other methods.
