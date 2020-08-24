UMATILLA COUNTY — Another three Umatilla County residents have died while positive for COVID-19 and 34 new cases have been confirmed, the Umatilla County Public Health Department announced in a press release Monday, Aug. 24.
Though announced Aug. 24, the deaths and cases include those confirmed over the weekend.
The county has now reported 35 deaths of county residents who have tested positive for the virus, and 2,425 cases have been confirmed in total. An additional 141 cases are considered presumptive, which means those individuals are showing symptoms of the virus and have a known exposure to the virus but haven't yet tested positive.
Nine residents who are positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, the release stated.
The 33rd death reported by the county was a 66-year-old male with preexisting health conditions who tested positive July 23 and died Aug. 20 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington.
The 34th death reported by the county was a 64-year-old male with preexisting conditions who tested positive Aug. 3 and died Aug. 23 at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The 35th death reported by the county was a 71-year-old female with preexisting conditions who tested positive July 23 and died Aug. 23 at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
