PENDLETON — The National Weather Service station in Pendleton announced on Thursday, Dec. 3, that it is extending its air stagnation advisory to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, due to a weak weather system moving through over the weekend.
The advisory warns that poor air quality could cause issues for people with respiratory problems and recommends that those who have respiratory illness follow their physician’s advice. State agencies recommend people refrain from outdoor burning and limit residential burning.
The announcement came a day after the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced the first air stagnation advisory that came due to a high pressure system preventing low pressure air from escaping, which makes pollutants near the ground incapable of escaping.
“Say if you were to burn wood in your fireplace — that smoke is not going anywhere,” Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton said.
The system, which may include precipitation in the mountains, will be coming in sometime late Sunday, Dec. 6, through early Monday, Dec. 7, according to Lawhorn.
The advisory applies to Baker, Umatilla, Grant, Gilliam, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Wasco and Wheeler counties. It includes the following cities: Arlington, The Dalles, Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, Long Creek, North Powder, Ukiah, Dayville, John Day, Mitchell, Monument, Spray, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Heppner, Condon, Fossil, Dufur, Maupin, Moro, and White Salmon, Washington.
Officials advise residents to check their local burn agencies for restrictions in their area.
