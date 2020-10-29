PENDLETON — A renewed sense of pride is shared among members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Let ’er Buck Post 922 and Auxiliary. The Pendleton-based group was recently presented with the National Outstanding Community Service Award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.
“It’s a matter of pride … considering the age of this post,” said Post Commander Judith Burger, who served in the U.S. Army in South Korea. “There are posts with younger veterans and to know that we’re doing so much community service gives us a renewed sense of energy. I think it’s amazing.”
Chartered in 1934, Burger said with a membership of 280, the post is considered small to medium-sized. Other posts, she said, have upward of 1,000 members. In addition, Burger said the most active members of Post 922 served in Vietnam, Korea and even one during World War II.
Tom Tangney, a United States Marine Corps veteran and four-time Post 922 commander, said the outreach efforts require post members to give of their time and energy. However, he said, they are happy to do it.
“If you live in a community, you should make the community the best as you can,” Tangney said. “That’s something the VFW has eagerly been involved in since World War II.”
The award was supposed to be presented in July at the 121st VFW National Convention, however, the event was canceled because of COVID-19. Instead, a VFW state officer recognized Post 922 during the District 8 meeting, which was held Oct. 10 in Pendleton.
Burger and Tangney said the group was recognized for such activities as offering food/drinks/snacks to first responders during emergencies, such as the flooding this past February; taking veterans to appointments; and providing support for safe graduation night parties for area high school seniors.
A VFW member since 1951, Tangney said the post’s community service efforts also includes volunteering for security duty during the annual Class 2A Basketball State Championship tournament held at the Pendleton Convention Center. Tangney echoed Burger’s sentiments in receiving the award.
“I’m just very proud because of the involvement with kids. That’s where a lot of our community service is focused,” he said.
The VFW post recently gained approval from the city of Pendleton to display the award at the park located across from Sorbenots Coffee off Highway 11 (in the vicinity of Southeast Emigrant Avenue and Southeast Ninth Street). Burger said they chose the location because the post adopted the park, which has yet to receive an official name. In addition, she said the Arts Council of Pendleton will be creating and installing veteran-related artwork at the park.
For more about the VFW, email vfw922.burger@gmail.com or visit www.vfw.org. Also, Burger invites veterans to learn more by attending a meeting on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at 1221 S.E. Court Place, Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.