ECHO — Area bikers and other community members are getting revved up for the Echo Toy Run.
Participants meet each year on the first Saturday in December on Echo’s Main Street. At noon, kickstands are up as bikers prepare to deliver toys to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Motorcyclists, as well as those driving cars and trucks, are invited to gather Saturday, Dec. 4, for the 18th annual toy run. The event is coordinated by family and friends in memory of Alan Sells, according to Amanda Silvani, one of Sells’ daughters. The Stanfield man organized the toy run for the first 15 years of the event’s existence. He died in a motorcycle crash Aug. 1, 2019.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring new unwrapped toys, which will be delivered to Good Shepherd. The hospital distributes the gifts to children who are in the hospital during the holiday season, as well as throughout the year. Any extra toys are donated to the Hermiston Police Department’s Christmas Express program, Silvani said.
Good Shepherd requests that donated toys are packaged in a way that enables them to be wiped down and sanitized. In addition, participants are asked to observe social distancing as much as possible while placing donations in bins in the hospital’s parking lot. Good Shepherd is providing each rider with refreshments in a to-go bag, Silvani said.
Silvani said there has been an overwhelming desire to keep the toy run going since her father’s death. A number of motorcycle groups, she said, are committed to the cause that was dear to her dad’s heart.
Sells, who led the pack for 15 years, always had stuffed animals strapped to the front of his 2004 Harley Wide-Glide and on the back, a large American flag waved in the wind. In addition to catching up with his motorcycle buddies, Sells often jokingly said, “It’s the one good thing I do every year.”
For more information, call or text Silvani at 541-720-9304.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.