Help bring history and culture to life for your children by visiting these regional centers
Want to keep the learning going this summer — and still have fun? Visiting museums is a great way to do both. Here are some Eastern Oregon and nearby museums that are sure to spark some interest and appeal to the whole family.
The National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center is located just northeast of Baker City, and gives families a glimpse into life on the Oregon Trail. It offers living history demonstrations, interpretive programs, exhibits, multi-media presentations, special events and more than four miles of interpretive trails. Admission is free; donations are welcome. Give yourself a couple of hours here. It’s open every day. Online info at bit.ly/NPSOregonTrail.
Also open every day is the Baker Heritage Museum in Baker City. Give yourself about 30 minutes to meander through the 100-year-old natatorium that houses the two-story collection. You’ll learn all about Baker County, with displays on logging and mining, an Airstream experience, Chinese heritage and Native American artifacts. Online info at bakerheritagemuseum.com.
Baker City’s Leo Adler House Museum was constructed in the 1889, the home was the residence of local entrepreneur and philanthropist, Leo Adler, for 94 years until his death in 1993. After his mother died in 1926, Adler shut the parlor doors and stopped using three-quarters of the house. For 60+ years all the artifacts remained as a mid-1920s time capsule. Guided tours are $7. Open Friday and Saturday; give yourself 1 to 2 hours. Online info at www.bakerheritagemuseum.com/adler_house.html.
Located just east of Pendleton in Mission, the Tamastslikt Cultural Institute provides a rich experience of the local tribes. There are special events, interactive exhibits, and engaging programs to teach people of all ages about the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla tribes. Make this 10,000 year journey in a single afternoon. Admission varies from free to about $10; closed Sundays and Mondays. Online info at www.tamastslikt.org.
The Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum is located in Ontario and is home to the only Japanese Garden within 400 miles, a 13,000-square-foot diorama museum, and the Harano Gallery, which rotates local and national exhibits all year. Closed Sundays; admission free to $6. Online info at 4rcc.com.
The Grant County Historical Museum in Canyon City has a fun founding story. The collection began when a man short on money approached Charley Brown and asked Charley to buy his saddle. Charley later sold his collection to the Grant County Historical Society, but they were without a building until 1953 when rancher Herman Oliver offered to pay for a place. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Admission is about $4, and give yourself two to three hours. Online info at Grantcountyhistoricalmuseum.com.
The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame is located in a building across from the Round-Up Grounds, just east of Round-Up’s new retail and administrative building. Opened in 1969, it was the first hall of fame started by an individual show. Exhibits focus on show memorabilia, and cowboy and Native American artifacts, including a full-sized teepee, saddles, clothing, Indian regalia, photographs, weapons, trophies and wagons. Closed Sundays; a visit takes about an hour. Online info at www.pendletonroundup.com.
The Pendleton Air Museum showcases items representing the history of the Pendleton Army Air Base, early predecessor of the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, and its role in regional development. The history of both military and civilian local commercial aviation is commemorated, along with the sacrifices of local Armed Services members, through exhibits, events and activities. Open Thursday through Monday. Online info at www.pendletonairmuseum.org.
Located on the grounds of a 19th-century military fort, Fort Walla Walla Museum features a 17-building historic pioneer settlement, beautiful gardens and five sprawling exhibit halls housing thousands of artifacts. The Entrance Building and Galleries feature dynamic exhibits and artifacts; special programs and events are held on the grounds all year. Admission: free to $9, open Friday through Sunday. Online info at www.fwwm.org.
Established in 1974, the Heritage Station Museum is housed in Pendleton’s 1909 train depot. The grounds include archive storage and an open air amphitheater. The outdoor exhibits include a homestead cabin, one-room school house, a Union Pacific caboose, windmill and barn, all of which you may enter and explore. The indoor exhibits celebrate the history of the county, with a permanent Oregon Trail exhibit, railroad information, newspaper/post office, and several changing exhibits. Open Tuesday through Saturday. Online info at heritagestationmuseum.org.
The SAGE Center in Boardman is an interactive visitor center that highlights Sustainable Agriculture and Energy. Visitors have a unique opportunity to learn about the technology that takes place locally within the Port of Morrow and region. Learn the life cycle of a French fry! Open Monday through Friday; admission about $5. Online info at visitsage.com.
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
