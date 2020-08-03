PENDLETON — The 2020 iteration of the annual Rock & Roll Camp, hosted for the past 14 years by Pendleton Center for the Arts and staffed by Northwest musicians, is moving to an online format.
The 15th annual camp for teens ages 13-18 who are interested in learning an instrument, writing music, performing, marketing and more is scheduled for Aug. 24-28. Camp counselors will be using Zoom and other technology to offer 2-3 sessions each day of camp, with several options for campers to choose from.
Attendance is free for all teens, and registration forms are available online at https://pendletonarts.org/rrc-registration-form/. For more information, call the arts center at 541-278-9201.
