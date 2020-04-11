ENTERPRISE — Bart Budwig, musician's musician and sound engineer at Enterprise's OK Theatre, embarked on a European tour in February in support of his band's new album, "Another Burn on the Astroturf," just before coronavirus shut down everything from restaurants to movie theaters to music venues. With the tour canceled, Budwig's fans came through with album purchases and donations to bring the band home.
"When the news spread about our travel situation so many people came together and donated/bought records to get us home. I can't express my gratitude for all the support," said Budwig in a press release.
In order to keep the music flowing, Budwig sat down on his return to Oregon and learned to record and edit 360-degree video in order to share the new album with those who were unable to attend an album release show due to social distancing protocols. The result is "Hard Times," a video series offering live performances featuring Meredith and Darrell Brann, Bart Budwig, Nevada Sowle, Bed Walden and more. The first episode, "Live at the OK Theatre," was released April 3 on Budwig's website, www.bartbudwig.com/hard-times.
While the videos are free to watch on the website, a donation button provides listeners a way to support Budwig and his friends. All donations will be split evenly between the musicians.
