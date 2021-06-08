PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony will return to in-person concert programming with its season finale, “Back in The Saddle.” Maestro Beau Benson will appear with OES for the first time since November 2019, conducting a masked string orchestra.
The performances are Saturday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 20, at 2:30 p.m. The concerts will be held at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
According to a press release from J.D. Kindle, OES executive director, because of current COVID-19 restrictions, the total capacity for individuals allowed in the 800-seat auditorium is 50. After accounting for musicians, a minimal production crew and staff, Kindle said the total number of audience members allowed for each performance is 25.
There is a waiting list for those who would like to attend the concert should Umatilla County move to moderate risk, which would increase the total venue capacity to 100 individuals. Also, for those unable to attend the performances, the symphony will offer a complimentary livestream of the concert on their website (www.OregonEastSymphony.org) beginning Saturday, June 26.
“Our fingers are crossed that Umatilla County is moved to ‘Moderate Risk’ before the concert takes place so we can accommodate more audience members,” Kindle said. “This past year has been frustrating to say the least.”
The Oregon East Symphony’s tumultuous season has included a planned drive-in concert in September, which was waylaid due to wildfire smoke, its annual Holiday Music Festival, which was was reduced to a 45-minute radio program, and a Virtual Chamber Music Series in February.
Kindle, however, was grateful to be able to present alternatives to their regular offerings. However, he said virtual concerts are no substitute for the real thing.
“The visceral impact of the sound waves produced by a full symphony orchestra hitting your ears and body can’t be replicated by computer speakers or a high-fidelity home audio system,” Kindle said. This is something that needs to be experienced in-person and we’re grateful to be able to provide that again, even though it is for an extremely reduced audience right now.”
The program includes two works for string orchestra, Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings” and Sir Edward Elgar’s “Introduction and Allegro.” Also to be performed is the oboe concerto “The Winter’s Passed” by American composer Wayne Barlow. The featured soloist is OES principal oboist Ann van Bever.
Van Bever, who is fully vaccinated, will be the sole exception to the face covering requirement for musicians and concert attendees, Kindle said. She lives in Portland, where she also plays English horn in the Portland Columbia Symphony and oboe and oboe d’amore in the Portland Bach Cantata Choir orchestra. She teaches a private studio of middle and high school oboe students and admits that doing this virtually for the last year has been a challenge.
To be placed on the waiting list for “Back in the Saddle” tickets, contact the OES office at 541-276-0320 or info@oregonEastSymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.