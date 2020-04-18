From a little town in Eastern Oregon, and from another little town best known for its Buffalo Bill Museum, two musicians have collaborated on a new folk rock album called “American Spirits.” The band R&M, led by Garrett Randolph and Brian Mandella, hopes to begin collaborating in person in June.
Both Randolph and Mandella work full-time jobs, until recently, but now are focusing on the music and the art of story-telling. Both have recorded solo albums, but contributed to each other’s work to the point that “even though it was our solo material, it’s all R&M,” said Mandella.
Randolph and Mandella have been making music together since the fourth grade in Cody, Wyoming, trying to write songs before they even knew how to play instruments. Mandella went off to college, and Randolph stayed in Cody, but the music collaboration continued. Now, Mandella lives in Pilot Rock in rural Eastern Oregon, and the two have recorded a once-in-a-lifetime compilation of songs put together in isolation using technology, like FaceTime, to work together. Once social distancing protocols are relaxed, Randolph plans to move to Pilot Rock to join Mandella, and R&M will “take the plunge” into a full-time music career.
“Most of the time when we play shows, one of us has to make a short trip to each other’s homes, but then promptly turn around and make the 900-mile journey back to our own homes,” Mandella said in an email. “Now we have fully committed to music, despite the challenges our communities face. In June, we are hoping things will clear up enough for Garrett to join us further West in Pilot Rock, living simple lives until music venues get back on their feet. In the meantime, we are planning live streams to keep our foot in the door, so to speak.”
“American Spirits” is available now on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/artist/3zKwoD1z75S4X4W5Pp6Chd?si=0SochYMmT3yzdUxQSYdXlg), along with the band’s previous recordings. You can visit R&M’s website at randmmusicofficial.com to learn more about the band and its music.
