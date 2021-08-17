HELIX — Just like the title of Randy Rogers Band’s 2004 album, “Rollercoaster,” things have been up and down for DeWayne Dunlap, founder and president of Wheatstock Music Festival.
The Helix man was absolutely thrilled when talking about booking the Texas-based group for the 2020 summer event. Then everything went downhill as COVID-19 restrictions forced its cancelation. Now, Dunlap is riding high as Rogers and his bandmates — as well as the rest of last year’s confirmed lineup — are set to play Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2:30-11 p.m. at Quantum 9 Arena in Helix.
“They’re the best band coming out of Texas playing real country and red dirt music,” Dunlap said about the Randy Rogers Band. “We’re lucky to get them.”
Co-headliner Tylor and the Train Robbers is a Boise-based band with deep roots in Eastern Oregon. Along with performing on the Wheatstock stage during the festival’s early years, Dunlap coached frontman Tylor Ketchum in basketball during his younger days in Helix.
Calling him a “wordsmith,” Dunlap said Ketchum has Bob Dylan-esque songwriting abilities. As for the rest of the band, he said people will be really amazed by their playing abilities.
“They are really stepping up their game,” Dunlap said. “They are really making a name for themselves in the country music world.”
The rest of the lineup features Wanderlost, Norman Baker and the Backroads, Great American Trainwreck and Hillfolk Noir. Dunlap said many of them are headlining acts in their own rights. Offering everything from southern rock, country and bluegrass to a unique funk vibe, the audience will be treated to a variety of sounds.
Wheatstock was founded with the purpose of raising money for the Helix School District music program. It continues to support that effort as well as donating proceeds to Divide Camp, a wilderness retreat for combat veterans in the Wallowa Mountains. The festival is dedicated to Army warrant officer Adrian Stump, a Pendleton man who died in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2005.
The event features free camping, food vendors, a beer garden and bouncy castles. General admission is $40 and VIP passes are $149, which includes admission, a limited backstage pass and event swag. Entry is free for active military personnel and kids 12 and under. For more information or tickets, visit www.wheatstock.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.