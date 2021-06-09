PENDLETON — Debbie McIntosh credited her daughter, Lindsay, for renewing her interest in photography.
Lindsay was studying photography at Pendleton High School, and she would take photos on their shared hikes in the Wallowa Mountains. After hearing, “You should take a picture of …” too many times, Lindsay finally told her mom, “Why don’t you take your own pictures?”
Since then, the Pendleton woman has entered shows, had her work in gallery exhibits and traveled the globe on photo adventures. Her recent work is the featured exhibit at Pendleton Center for the Arts — which also was the first place one of her photos was displayed on a gallery wall. McIntosh won the people’s choice award during the 2007 Open Regional exhibit.
“Mongolia Winter Migration” opens with a virtual artist’s reception Thursday, June 10, at 5:30 p.m. For the Zoom link, email director@pendletonarts.org or call 541-310-7413. The exhibit is available for in-person viewing Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. in the art center’s East Oregonian Gallery, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Admission is free.
The solo exhibition features 23 photographs that document McIntosh’s recent photography expedition to Mongolia. The landlocked country in central and east Asia is between China and Russia. The terrain is one of mountains and rolling plateaus, marked by high elevation and a cold, dry climate. The country averages 257 cloudless days a year. But it was the people who inspired McIntosh to brave the harsh conditions.
During her trip, the temperature rarely crept above zero. McIntosh said she never wore less than four layers of clothing. To preserve and protect her camera batteries, she kept them close to her skin to absorb body heat.
Traveling to feed their livestock, Kazakh nomadic herders and hunters occasionally allow groups of photographers and writers, along with a small support team, to accompany them. Many families travel together, moving every six weeks. The journey, McIntosh said, was amazing to document.
The hunting techniques of the Kazakh people provided the next level of photographic inspiration, McIntosh said. With the help of golden eagles, they utilize a falconry tradition that dates back to the Bronze Age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.