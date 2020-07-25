One hundred years ago, Pendleton was outgrowing its “Wild West” past. Automobiles drove the newly paved streets — then named after southern Civil War generals — where horses and cattle once traveled. The city had a library, but also bootleggers and brothels.
On the afternoon of July 25, 1920, Umatilla County Sheriff Tillman D. “Til” Taylor was murdered in a jailbreak. In the days that followed, hundreds of men converged on Pendleton and headed out in search parties across the Umatilla Indian Reservation and beyond into the rough country of the Blue Mountains. The weeklong manhunt for his killer and the other escaped prisoners was covered in detail in the pages of the East Oregonian and memorialized in a book by Ernest L. Crockatt.
The EO will mark this anniversary with a special section about Sheriff Taylor and a short video documentary, coming out on Saturday, Aug. 15. Starting today, listen to a weeklong podcast series about the man and his murder, manhunt and capture on the EO’s website, www.eastoregonian.com, on our social media channels, Apple’s Podcasts and Stitcher.
Sheriff Taylor was highly respected by his peers throughout the West for his ability to recognize faces and capture escaped criminals. He was elected sheriff in 1902 went on to serve for 18 years, during which time he rarely used his gun and never killed a man — a remarkable record for his time.
Taylor was not only considered an outstanding sheriff, but was a true community leader. He belonged to a number of civic organizations, including Pendleton’s first Rotary Club. Along with a group of men who wanted to preserve a vanishing way of frontier life, he was a founder of the Pendleton Round-Up in 1910. He was named president of Round-Up in 1911 and served in that role for the remainder of his life.
After his death, donations flooded in to create a park and erect a statue in his memory. Internationally known sculptor Alexander Phimister Proctor was commissioned to memorialize Sheriff Taylor — and his horse — in bronze. A city block just east of the courthouse was named Tillman D. Taylor Memorial Park.
In 1929, Proctor’s statue was shipped to Pendleton from Europe and placed on a 33-ton base of granite. In a grand ceremony held on the opening day of Round-Up, thousands of people joined many of Taylor’s descendants and friends to watch as his 9-year-old grandson and namesake unveiled the statue.
Today, most of us know Til Taylor Park for its wading pool for young children. It is also home to the Umatilla County Law Enforcement Memorial honoring fallen public safety officers.
As my great-grandfather editorialized in the East Oregonian in 1929, “… for generations to come people will see that horseman and they will hear his story. If they get it correctly it will be a tale worth knowing.”
