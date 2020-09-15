PENDLETON — Effective Dec. 1, Stuart Roberts is retiring as the Pendleton chief of police.
Roberts announced the decision to his department the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 15, and sent an email to city department heads informing them of the decision shortly after.
“Thank you for support through the years … much appreciated,” Roberts stated in the email. “This is truly a bittersweet decision, which has not come easily.”
Roberts led the Pendleton Police Department since Jan. 1, 2003, after joining it in 1994. A graduate of Pendleton High School and Western Oregon University, Roberts spent time as an officer in Umatilla and Milton-Freewater before returning to the city and quickly rising the ranks to lieutenant by 2000.
During his years as police chief, Roberts was named the 2009 "Boss of the Year" by the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce and previously served as a president of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
