HERMISTON — One Hermiston Board of Education incumbent will lose his seat and two others are on track to retain theirs, according to unofficial election results posted shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
Brent Pitney, who was appointed to the board in 2018, had 36% of the vote as of 8 p.m., with challenger Sally Anderson Hansell leading with 63%. There were six write-in votes cast out of 2,698 altogether.
Incumbent Karen Sherman, who has served on the board for 20 years, was leading for her seat, with 63% of the vote. The other person on the ballot for Sherman's seat, Caitlin Melhorn, told the East Oregonian prior to the election that she had decided she did not want to run after all due to previous time commitments, but the deadline had passed to withdraw her name from the ballot.
Sherman said she looked forward to working with the new board, and to a more "normal" school year next year.
"I appreciate the support and hope I can continue to make the Hermiston School District a strong and effective district," she said.
Two newcomers, Dain Gardner and Lili Gomez, were vying for Position 3, currently held by Mark Gomolski. As of 8 p.m., Gardner had 61% of the vote.
He expressed his thanks to voters and said he would work to stay in touch with them and help the board be transparent.
"I'm just excited to get to work," he said.
Incumbent Bryan Medelez was running unopposed to retain his seat, and had 2,007 votes in his favor, with 48 write-in votes.
