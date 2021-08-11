Thursday, Aug. 12
ATHENA CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
BOARDMAN RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Boardman Fire Department Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane, Boardman. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473)
HERMISTON IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 4 p.m., Hermiston Irrigation District, 366 East Hurlburt Avenue, Hermiston. (541-567-3024)
PENDLETON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
Monday, Aug. 16
HELIX CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Helix City Hall, 119 Columbia St., Helix. (Breanne Parker 541-457-2521)
Tuesday, Aug. 17
EAST UMATILLA COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers and via Zoom, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88576280707?pwd=TkY4MGk1L3ArVVN0YTN1M21PN3l4QT09, meeting ID 885 7628 0707, passcode 912756, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
STANFIELD IRRIGATION DISTRICT, Noon, district office, 100 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. (Tiffany Harrell 541-449-3272)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Nancy Sandoval 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
Wednesday, Aug. 18
BOARDMAN PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. (541-481-9252)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
OREGON TRAIL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Oregon Trail Library District office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. Contact district office for Zoom meeting login info. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
UMATILLA HOSPITAL DISTRICT, 7:30 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St., Umatilla. (541-922-3104)
UNION HISTORIC PRESERVATION MEETING, 6 p.m., Union City Hall, 342 S. Main St., Union. (541-562-5197)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.