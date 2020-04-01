President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. Americans give high marks to state and local governments for their handling of the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic that has swiftly remade everyday life. That's according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that also finds that less than half of Americans approve of the job done thus far by President Donald Trump and the federal government in confronting the virus. Even so, the poll finds Trump’s approval ratings are among the highest of his presidency.