100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 21, 1920
Judging by the number of votes cast in four representative precincts in Pendleton at 1 o’clock today scarcely more than 10 per cent of the registered vote in the city had turned out up to that time. With the exception of considerable quiet interest in the republican presidential race the situation today has been extremely apathetic. The county contests are attracting but little attention and the congressional race is not proving exciting. In line with its usual custom, the East Oregonian will flash returns from the primary election tonight. The returns will be thrown on a special lantern which will be located in the Northern Pacific waiting room.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 21, 1970
Umatilla County residents turned out a thousand strong Monday for the unveiling of the Umatilla Basin Project. Blessed by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and heralded by Gov. Tom McCall and Rep. Al Ullman, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation project calls for full development of the basin’s major surface water resources. Its cost — $353,088,000. Direct annual benefits — $22,968,000. The multi-purpose project has been a goal of the area for more than 50 years. Assuming authorization and funding by Congress, the project will be completed in 18 years, with parts of it operational in seven years.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 21, 1995
First, there was the mysteriously canceled check. Then there were discrepancies in delinquent accounts. And Walla Walla’s finance manager, Laura Nix, started to wonder what the city treasurer was up to. The treasurer, Daneen “Lynn” May, now working as a dishwasher and prep cook for $6 an hour, is awaiting sentencing for embezzling $700,000 from the city. When Nix confronted May about the fraud, she said, “This is the best day of my life,” and calmly confessed to the embezzlement. May, who also served as city clerk, said she had lost track of how much money she had taken over the years.
