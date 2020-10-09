HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council plans to reopen discussion on rules for temporary emergency shelters during its Monday, Oct. 12 meeting.
The council previously passed an ordinance allowing temporary emergency shelters for the homeless as a conditional use in industrial zones. But two provisions of the ordinance — that shelters must be co-located on a property with another existing use, and that they must be 1,000 feet away from parks and schools — caused the Stepping Stones nonprofit that is working to bring a homeless shelter to Hermiston to say that left them with no feasible sites in town.
In response, Councilor Roy Barron asked during the Sept. 28 council meeting if the city's planning staff could come back with maps showing what a 750-foot rule or 500-foot rule would look like instead. On Oct. 12, the council will look at and discuss those maps and whether they want to consider amending the ordinance.
Before the council's regular meeting at 7 p.m., the council will discuss Hermiston Energy Service's rates during a work session at 6 p.m. There is no action item on the agenda regarding the rates. The meeting will be held at the Hermiston Community Center and livestreamed on the City of Hermiston Youtube page.
