I was disappointed in the East Oregonian's article and editorial comments about our new representative, Cliff Bentz.
When Mr. Trump was elected in 2016, I became a registered Democrat. I could not understand how the Republican Party could support such an immoral and corrupt individual for president. We had so many “good” choices within the party. I have always been a bit independent in my voting practices and would often vote cross ticket for a Republican or Democrat, whoever I considered the best choice representing my personal beliefs and had the best interests for Oregon.
Even as a registered Democrat, I supported Rep. Greg Walden, because I felt he best represented how I felt; in other words, I considered him an honest individual.
Unfortunately, I do not feel the same way about our Rep. Bentz. After some of the antics that have gone on the Oregon Legislature (by Democrats and Republicans) I have lost faith in Oregon’s Republican Party to find “good” and “honest” candidates. A good example is that the last (and best) Republican governor we ever had was Victor Atiyeh — better than Hatfield or McCall.
After only a few days in his new office, Bentz decided to support the challenge of the Pennsylvania electoral vote count. This was obviously a political move to endear himself to the likes of Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, both of whom have their eye on the 2024 presidential race. It was already known, and accepted by all the representatives and senators, that this was only a delay tactic and they had no real authority other than totally rejecting an entire state’s votes, including Republican votes.
Republicans have always been supportive of state’s rights, yet Republicans tried to override a state’s entire vote — just to placate an individual that is totally unfit to hold the office of president (and, of course, to hold on to their own power).
What amazes me most is that Bentz cast his dissenting vote after the inciting of the rioters and the breaking in and destruction of the U.S. Capitol. Oregon should have chosen better.
We need more representatives like Adam Kitzinger, R-Illinois, who has the guts to support our Constitution as opposed to trying to twist its meaning to support some Republicans that are more interested in holding power than honoring their oath.
Robert Park
Helix
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.