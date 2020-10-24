Here we are nearing Election Day and we have new developments in our county commissioner race. When Pat Maier told me she is doing a write-in campaign I was excited for Umatilla County, as I knew we now had a great choice of who to vote for.
I personally support Pat Maier for Umatilla County commissioner because she aligns most with what I believe Umatilla County needs compared to the other candidates.
Maier is a successful businesswoman, intelligent and will negotiate what’s best for the county, not special interest groups. We need more successful business people involved in government, people that are used to spending their own money tend to be fiscally conservative and not willing to grow government. Maier is a level-headed problem solver that looks at all sides of an issue in order to make the best decision. She listens, asks questions and does the research to find solutions. Maier is pro-business and will work toward a business friendly environment for the entire county.
In the years I‘ve known Pat, we’ve spoken many times about issues in the county and while we’ve not always seen eye to eye, I knew I could trust her judgement and we collaborated on many issues. I like the fact Maier is not beholden to anyone. I cannot say the same thing of Dorran.
I listened to Dorran in several of the county charter review meetings I attended and was very disappointed he supported having a county manager and part-time commissioners. We don’t need to change our county form of government and if Dorran is elected, that’s what he will work toward.
In my opinion, Dorran would be a liability to the county, having a recent arrest for DUII and an accident, during which thankfully no one was seriously injured. This shows poor judgment on his part. Why should the county pay higher insurance premiums and take a risk with the liability? What if this had been a county vehicle on county time with serious injuries?
I hope Dorran gets the help he needs, but if he had the county’s best interest in mind he would withdraw from this election, support Maier and get help for himself and his family.
I hope you join me and write-in Pat Maier for county commissioner. Let’s hire a successful business person for the job, she is our best choice.
Suni Danforth
Milton-Freewater
