I had the pleasure of helping Sheriff Matlack on Aug. 29 put up campaign signs for the November election. I’ve worked for Sheriff Matlack almost 16 of my 31-1/2 years at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Matlack has impressed me with his dedication to the residents of Morrow County. Sheriff Matlack is the hardest-working sheriff I have served under and really does “go the extra mile” for the residents every day to get our work done.
I remember when he was first elected, we had no animal control program. Sheriff Matlack started a program by funding it himself, allowing us to take stray animals to Pet Rescue. Countless animals have been reunited with their owners over the years because he cared.
Sheriff Matlack has many years of experience, is a wise man, looks at the issues, listens to opinions and makes his decision. He has a sixth sense in hiring and I’ve learned to follow his wisdom. He is always willing to listen to the concerns of Morrow County residents.
I hope the voters recognize that he is the best choice for Morrow County sheriff and elect him in November.
Terry Harper
Heppner
