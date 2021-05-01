Rick Stokoe is a man of dignity and honor. As the Boardman police chief, he is a trained leader. That leadership has helped him serve as a port commissioner since 2015. He is a man who cares and respects others. He is a fair man who wants what is best for Morrow County as a whole.
Rick has a very busy life with his family and work. That does not stop him there. He volunteers in the community as a coach with our children, Morrow Education Foundation, and even as an ambulance driver. He cares about Boardman but also feels strongly about developing and promoting Morrow County as a whole.
Rick has strong values. He is a fair and honest man. He speaks for all and will represent Morrow County with fairness, respect, and with no hidden agendas.
If you want a Morrow County port commissioner who will work hard, stand up for the little guy, develop Morrow County fairly, and be a respectful and dignified leader, Rick Stokoe is your man.
As the city of Boardman mayor, I strongly recommend Rick Stokoe as Morrow County Port Commissioner Position 1.
Paul Keefer
Boardman
