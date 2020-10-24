OK, I get it if you think the president makes some unfortunate statements now and then. He is also the most transparent and open president in history. But also consider:
• He managed to put together two major Mideast peace accords — something no other president has been able to do with endless wars and political posturing;
• Has not engaged us in a major war — something not done for over 70 years by other presidents;
• Accomplished the greatest pre-COVID economic recovery in history, especially for Blacks and Latinos;
• Exposed the corrupt deep state at the FBI, CIA, media and Democratic Party and is working hard to fix them. Some of them need to go to jail;
• Forced NATO to finally pay their fair share of expenses — something never done before;
• Stopped North Korea's nuclear advancement, thus making Japan and South Korea safer from attack;
• Exposed the corruption and constant cheating by the Chinese Communist government and brought many companies back to the USA;
• Helped make us energy independent and not depend on foreign oil;
• Appointed two Supreme Court justices and about 300 federal judges;
• Lowered your taxes, reformed the Veterans Administration and rebuilt the military after Obama and Biden left it weak and underfunded;
• Stopped the unending flow of illegal aliens into the country;
• Moved quickly to contain the COVID virus, find a vaccine and place blame where it belongs — the Chinese Communist government;
• Works for free as no other president has ever done, losing over $2 billion of his own personal wealth, while both Biden and Obama became filthy rich while in office.
He has made these major accomplishments while constantly bombarded with false allegations from the left, media, democrats and rich ignorant entertainment, sports and Hollywood types. They should be ashamed of themselves for wasting millions of dollars for nothing.
So, what exactly has Biden accomplished in his 47 years in government?
David Burns
Pendleton
