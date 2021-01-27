HERMISTON — Phillip Spicerkuhn will be the sole candidate on the ballot for a March 9 special election in Hermiston.
The election will determine who will represent Ward IV on Hermiston's city council through the end of 2022. The seat was vacated by Doug Smith in September 2020, and the election is being held because Smith had more than two years left on his term.
Spicerkuhn, an attorney with Kuhn Law Office in Hermiston, was appointed by the city council to fill the seat in the interim between Smith's resignation and the special election.
He said in an email that he decided to run in the special election because he was raised to believe that being an active participant in a community is important. In the 10 years since he moved to Hermiston he has been involved in various civic organizations, including the Lions Club and Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, and he said his work as an attorney has also given him experience with municipal law and governance groups.
"All of this gives me experience and a perspective which will be useful to the citizens of Hermiston," he said. "I look forward to working with for the citizens of Hermiston for the betterment of this great community."
Ballots will be mailed to Hermiston residents a few weeks before the March 9 deadline to turn them in, and there will be an option to write in a candidate not on the ballot. Hermiston's ballot drop box has been moved from city hall to the Stafford Hansell Government Center at 915 S.E. Columbia Drive, Hermiston.
