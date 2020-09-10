September is upon us, Labor Day is over, school will start this week — if only virtually — and everyone will presumably now start focusing on the 2020 presidential contest.
Umatilla County’s heyday as a regular stop on the campaign trail is long past, and we are particularly unlikely to get a visit from either President Donald Trump or Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in this pandemic season. If we cannot look forward to seeing this year’s contenders, we can at least review some past presidential appearances in the region. After all, in the words of the county’s second presidential visitor, Harry Truman, “The only thing new in the world is the history you do not know.”
The 29th president of the United States, Warren G. Harding, became Umatilla County’s first presidential visitor in the summer of 1923. Hoping to work in some retail politicking ahead of the 1924 election, Harding embarked on a “journey of understanding” to the West Coast in June. His itinerary included a stop at Meacham, to dedicate a memorial to Oregon pioneers and inspect work on the new Oregon Trail Highway. The July 3 visit proved to be a most memorable affair. Pendleton residents traveled to Meacham on a special eight-coach train for the occasion, leaving the town mostly deserted.
Upon arrival, they joined Oregon governor Walter Pierce and several thousand citizens from Baker, Union and La Grande to welcome President and Mrs. Harding, sing patriotic songs and enjoy lunch before the speech and dedication. Many attendees wore pioneer clothing to honor their predecessors, and Pendleton residents donned their best Round-Up attire. The highlight of the ceremony came in an elaborate reenactment of emigrants’ arrival in Northeast Oregon, featuring a simulated attack by Indians on a vintage wagon train and a hard-charging U.S. Cavalry coming to the rescue. The excitement of that spectacle must have overwhelmed the East Oregonian reporter, as no mention of Harding’s remarks appeared in the account of the day.
Umatilla County waited almost 27 years to greet its next president, Harry S. Truman. Truman headed west in the late spring of 1950 to whistle-stop his way across Eastern Oregon on the way to dedicating the Grand Coulee Dam. EO editor E.B. Aldrich, who would chair the Truman welcoming committee, was bullish on the man from Independence, Missouri.
In an editorial preceding the visit, he lauded Truman for his courage and cool head, born of his stint as an artilleryman in the Great War. Capt. Truman’s repeated split-second, life-or-death decisions under fire in that conflict, Aldrich wrote approvingly, made him a steady and reliable leader of the free world. President Truman arrived in Pendleton on the evening of May 10, after brief appearances in Ontario, La Grande and Baker.
A crowd of about 15,000 thronged the flag- and bunting-adorned Union Pacific station to hear Truman, whose speech focused mainly on economic progress in the West. He preached some New Deal gospel in touting regional improvements like the Grand Coulee Dam.
“The use of the powers of government,” Truman declared, “to achieve a higher standard of living and a fair deal for all the people is not stateism, nor is it socialism. It is part of the American tradition.”
Just weeks before the outbreak of war in Korea, Truman also affirmed his commitment to a robust national defense, promising never to prioritize “dollars above world peace.” The president maintained a suitably sober demeanor for the Pendleton crowd, but the irascible “Give ‘em Hell Harry” Truman had made an appearance earlier in the day. During the La Grande speech, an audience member suddenly interrupted, shouting, “We’re not all Democrats here, you know.” Without missing a beat, Truman riposted, “I’m here to convert you to the right way of living.”
A tight schedule did not allow for lengthy ceremony after the speech. But Round-Up royalty wrangled a photograph with a smiling President Truman as they presented him with a classic Pendleton blanket. Veteran EO style writer Elsie Dickson managed sufficient access to the first couple to report that they seemed “just like plain folks.” Presently, the Trumans climbed back aboard their train and left for Umatilla, where 5,000 more county residents awaited their arrival.
Thanks to United Airlines and a high-powered Congressional delegation, Umatilla County was to play host to several more presidents and candidates after 1950. This column will occasionally revisit their appearances in the coming months.
