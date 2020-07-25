HERMISTON — Soroptimist International of the Greater Hermiston Area recently installed officers for the 2020-2021 club year at a meeting held in McKenzie Park in Hermiston. New officers are Victoria Horneck, president; Dawn Moreland, president-elect; Lisa Hagerman, vice president; Ateusa Salemi, secretary; June Mills, treasurer; and Sharone McCann and Michel Abney, directors. Each new officer was presented with a mask personally made for them by treasurer June Mills. The installation concluded with refreshments and the collection of items for use at the Domestic Violence Services shelters in Hermiston and Pendleton as part of the club’s quarterly “Community Giving Projects.”
The theme of their installation was “Be Kind” to highlight the efforts of the club working to fulfill their organization’s mission to provide women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment through two main federation programs, the “Live Your Dream” program and the “Dream It, Be It” program.
Through the “Live Your Dream” program, the local club presents two women from the local area grants of $1,000 and $500. These women must be the head of their household and have been accepted into or be currently enrolled in a vocational training program or a post-high school educational degree program. Applications for these awards are available by emailing the local club at sigreaterhermistonarea@soroptimist.net or on the Soroptimist International of the Americas website at www.soroptimist.org. Applications will be available beginning August 1 and are due on November 15.
The “Dream It, Be It” program offers career education to young women ages 14-17. The curriculum for this program was developed by Soroptimist International of the Americas and the local club is currently in the process of setting up their program, which will be made available to students from the area’s high schools in the future.
Other local activities and programs the club has been involved with since their chartering in 2001 include The Breakfast of Champions, the Festival of Trees and the Festival of Trees Family Day, support for the local Domestic Violence Services, the SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) program at Good Shepherd Medical Center, and supply drives for area school districts and the Hermiston Warming Station, as well as supporting other needs of the local community. At the international level, each year the club raises money to support the biennial “President’s Appeal” of Soroptimist International. The 2019-21 program is the “Road to Equality”: a trip to find and empower women and girls who have been left behind. It will raise awareness of human rights challenges that prevent women and girls from reaching their full potential.
Members of the community interested in becoming a member of the club can contact Sally Peatow at 541-571-0736 or email the club at sigreaterhermiston@soroptimist.net. The club meets once a month on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., usually at Desert Lanes in Hermiston. Due to regulation of group meeting numbers and social distancing, alternative venues are currently being considered. More information can be found on the club’s Facebook page. Information about SI’s federation and international organizations may be found on the internet at SoroptimistNWR, Soroptimist International of the Americas, and Soroptimist International.
