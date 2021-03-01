WASHINGTON — U.S. Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader early Saturday, Feb. 27, was the only Democratic member of Oregon’s congressional delegation to vote against President Joe Biden’s new pandemic relief bill.
The U.S. House of Representatives approved Biden’s nearly $2 trillion relief package, Schrader being one of only two Democrats to oppose the bill; the second Democrat was Rep. Jared Golden of Maine.
No Republicans voted in favor of the bill. That includes the newest member of Oregon’s congressional delegation — Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz.
The new relief package includes $1,400 for most Americans, as well as extra aid to schools and businesses and extended unemployment benefits. The Democrats hope to have the relief bill approved by mid-March.
Back in December, Schrader also voted against a bill that would have increased stimulus checks from $600 per person to $2,000.
