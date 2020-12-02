UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced the county's 50th COVID-19 death in a Wednesday, Dec. 2, press release.
According to the release, the deceased was a 94-year-old male who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died Nov. 12 at Avamere at Hermiston. The release said the individual had underlying medical conditions.
The county also reported 67 new cases in the county on Dec. 2, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 dashboard. Umatilla County has recorded 4,468 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.
Morrow County reported seven new cases on Dec. 2, bringing the county's total to 671 total cases. The county has reported seven deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.