100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 2, 1920
Two men died and an unknown number are injured as the result of a head-on collision between a light freight engine and eastbound passenger train No. 10, on the O.-W.R. & N. two miles west of Huron at 11 o’clock today. The spot where the wreck occurred is in a canyon and the track is quite steep and curved. The passenger train is a local operating between Umatilla and Baker. The conductor, W. E. Fergus, who resides in La Grande, is well known here. Whether he was injured is not known, as it is reported that he cannot be found. A thrilling train robbery in the mountains a few years ago, of a train in his charge, is said to have left a fear of the mountains with him. The accident today is thought to have unbalanced his mind and caused him to wander from the wreck.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 2, 1970
Umatilla County Dist. Atty. R. P. “Joe” Smith has offered his support to Gov. Tom McCall in the newest court action against the U.S. Army’s proposed nerve gas shipment. Smith has been in the battle against the gas shipment from the beginning several months ago. He told McCall in a letter, “It appears you are using not only the theory my group proposed in December but an additional idea which could greatly enhance the chance of success. ... You may count on any support and assistance I can give.” The Army wants to move an unrevealed amount of nerve gas from Okinawa to Umatilla Army Depot for storage.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 2, 1995
The Umatilla Reservation Housing Authority was awarded a $4.3 million grant by Housing and Urban Development for the construction of 20 multi-family rentals and 20 single-family homes. The units will be dispersed throughout a residential neighborhood that will cost an additional $5.2 million. The Housing Authority’s master plan calls for 300 homes to be built by the year 2000 on 70 acres of land east of Yellowhawk Clinic on Short Mile and Mission roads. The overall plan calls for making the Housing Authority a full-service agency, complete with a mortgage financing office, which will provide tribal members with financing opportunities to fund new housing developments or improvements, or to purchase existing homes or land.
