HERMISTON — Armand Larive Middle School Assistant Principal Juan Rodriguez has been selected to serve on the Oregon Department of Education’s Latino/a/x Advisory Committee, which will advise ODE on educational matters affecting Latino/a/x students and families, in an effort to address systemic inequities experienced by these students, through focused investments and community partnerships.
Rodriguez applied to serve on the committee. The process included an application form and a letter of interest, in which he outlined his experience, explained issues affecting this subgroup of students in the Hermiston community, and shared insights as to why he wanted to serve. Rodriguez may serve two 2-year terms.
“The Hermiston Latino/a/x population continues to grow, and we need to find a way to best support these families and students,” said Rodriguez in a press release from the Hermiston School District. “I was a first-generation college student and a naturalized citizen. My path to where I am now is not too dissimilar to many of our students. I hope that my service will give me the ability to understand more of what families need, not just in my own community but statewide.”
The Latino/a/x Advisory Committee, part of ODE’s priorities under the Student Success Act (SSA), depicts ODE’s commitment to improving access and opportunities for Latino/a/x and MesoAmerican Indigenous students. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, ODE states that this group of students is experiencing disproportionate impacts due to health, social, and economic effects of the virus, which is compounding inequities already facing these students.
Rodriguez grew up in HSD schools and graduated in 2005 from Hermiston High School. He is married to Amanda, a West Park Elementary School teacher, and they have three students: Sofia (11), Jakoby (9), and Kamila (5). This is his 11th year working for HSD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.