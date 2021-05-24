HERMISTON — Hermiston School District is providing a free summer program to enrolled students grades kindergarten through fourth grade this summer.
The program will take place June 21 to July 31 (except July 5), Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to an announcement from the school district, the academic portion of the day will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. with math, literacy and science activities, plus field trips and swimming lessons. Afterward students will have the option of participating in sports, attending the Champions daycare or going home for the day. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided free on site and transportation to and from the program is also available.
Registration is May 24-28. Visit the Hermiston School District Facebook page or hermiston.k12.or.us to register.
