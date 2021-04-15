I am writing to share my strong support for Briana Spencer, who is running for Pendleton School District-Position 7.
Briana is a home-grown candidate, born and raised in Pendleton. She possesses an inherent local knowledge and organic understanding of the district's needs as a result. Briana is a passionate civic leader with a wealth of experience that is directly applicable to the position. She cares deeply about, and has a proven and demonstrable dedication to, equity and inclusion.
As an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation (with a rich and diverse cultural heritage in addition to her indigenous roots), Briana would bring a much-needed perspective and representation to the Pendleton School District. Join me in supporting quality and equitable education by supporting Briana Spencer!
Jaimie A. Fender
King City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.