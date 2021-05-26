It's scholarship season, and area seniors are receiving financial assistance from institutions close to home and across the U.S.
Pendleton
Marcus Allen has received three scholarships from various entities. The Better Business Bureau Students of Integrity Scholarship ($2,000) is an essay scholarship honoring students who personify and communicate ethics in the real world, and is awarded to six students in the western U.S. states. Allen's second scholarship was one of 15 awarded nationwide by the Susanna Foundation of Pennsylvania ($1,000) for students of superior academic and extracurricular achievements despite the challenges of a chronic disease or other serious health impediment (he is a Type 1 diabetic). His third scholarship, the Paul Gorham Memorial Scholarship from the Pendleton Masonic Lodge, is for $750.
Sam Coleman was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Pendleton Linebackers Club, renewable for four years.
Jacob Airoldi has received an Oregon Promise Scholarship in the amount of $3,900 per year (renewable) and the Reggie Brown Memorial Scholarship worth $1,500.
Boardman
The Boardman Chamber of Commerce recently awarded 10 scholarships to Riverside Jr./Sr. High School seniors. Awards for $1,000 were given to Jose Puerta, Cooper Szasz, Maria Silva Gillardo and Hailee Pratt. Pratt was also awarded an additional $1,000 scholarship for being selected as our Youth Citizen of the Year at the 2021 Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet.
Scholarships for $500 were awarded to Heriberto Cazares, Angela Barragan, Melinda Cemore, Ricardo Davila, Savannah Morris and Jocelyn Lezama-Magallanes.
The Boardman Chamber of Commerce scholarships are made possible through our annual Frostbite Scholarship Golf Tournament fundraising event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.