“As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” (The words of Jesus, in John 13:34.)
The year was 1965. I was just 7 years old, but I well remember hearing Jackie DeShannon sing her latest hit song, “What the World Needs Now.” The lyrics of that classic song are as important now as they were back then.
“What the world needs now is love, sweet love
“It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of
“What the world needs now is love, sweet love
“No not just for some, but for everyone”
With Feb. 14 just a few days away, another memory comes to mind as I reflect back on 1965. The day was Friday, Feb. 12. Earlier that week, I, along with other classmates in my second grade class, had made letter-sized envelope receptacles using colored construction paper, replete with hearts and cupids pasted on, which we taped to the front of our desks with the opening side up. Throughout that week we were encouraged to bring valentine cards to place inside our classmates’ envelope containers.
On that Friday, I was sitting at my desk, as were other students sitting at theirs in our classroom. Mid-afternoon, about an hour before the school bell rang to broadcast the end of the school day, our teacher announced it was time to read the cards we had received from our classmates. My envelope was pretty well stuffed with cards, as were many others of my friends throughout the classroom. One girl, however, received only a few valentines.
I won’t forget the look on her face. She sat at her desk, appearing quite forsaken, as others giggled with delight, chattering with their friends while sharing the sentiments written on the many cards they had received. It wasn’t her fault that she had been born with buck teeth. She hadn’t chosen to have an unattractive or disheveled appearance. Nonetheless, that day, like many others, she was set apart from the rest of us, a misfit among peers.
There are many, like my classmate of so long ago, who feel left out — even forgotten — at times, such as Valentine’s Day. So I am reminded, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love.” Let’s make it a point, today and every day, to treat others with loving kindness — not just those we like, or those who are like us, but everyone.
