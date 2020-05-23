A new Little Free Library was dedicated May 21 at the Pendleton Early Learning Center, formerly Hawthorne Elementary School, as a memorial to Mary Ann McCune, a beloved teacher who worked at PELC within the Umatilla Morrow Head Start and WIC programs, who died Aug. 11, 2018.
According to a letter posted at the library by Kate Peck, who worked with McClure on the Pendleton Farmers Market Board, “I wished for a special space in our community where we could all remember a dear friend who always shared her light with others. Mary Ann McCune went above and beyond for so many in so many ways. She believed in you and all that you were graced with as a human being. She believed in strengthening individuals and families. She believed in so many wonderful things and sharing those beliefs and thoughts with others. She was an educator through and through. And I can’t think of a nicer way to continue that sharing of knowledge than installing a Little Free Library in our community where we can all share our ideas.”
Peck contacted Chris Fritsch, superintendent of the Pendleton School District, with the idea, who signed on to the idea. The library, called The Mary Little Readers, has been filled with board books and nonperishable items donated by Altrusa International of Pendleton. Peck encourages families to stop by the library at PELC, 455 S.W. 13th St., to take a book to enjoy together. Because of precautions due to COVID-19, she asks that people do not leave a book in exchange at this time.
Library patrons are also encouraged to take a selfie with the library and post photos to The Mary Little Readers Facebook or Instagram page.
Plans for a community dedication for the library were put on hold due to COVID-19, but a celebration will be held sometime in the future when everyone can enjoy it.
