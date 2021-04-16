PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks and Recreation and the Pendleton School District have coordinated to bring back the After School Program, an onsite resource for youth in first through fifth grades to have a safe, nurturing environment from the time school ends until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The After School Program is the product of a Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department, Pendleton School District, and Intermountain Education Service District collaboration to bring much-needed after-school childcare to the community. It debuted in the fall of 2019 with strong community support and enrollment. When the pandemic began, Parks and Recreation quickly shifted its focus on ways to continue to serve the community. By following both state and county guidelines, Parks and Rec has continued to provide childcare through summer camps, which transitioned to all-day distance learning camp, which transitioned again to half-day camps, and finally, back to the After School Program.
“We are happy to announce the return of our After School Program, which serves our youth in first through fifth grades at Washington, Sherwood, and McKay schools,” Jonathan Bullard, recreation supervisor, said in a press release. “We are in the process of getting the PELC After School Program site open as soon as we are fully staffed.”
The After School Program will have some slight changes to continue to follow OHA and Umatilla County Health Department COVID-19 guidelines, including weekly enrollment rather than daily enrollment. The After School Program will accept registrations beginning on Monday, April 19, at 8 a.m., with the first week beginning on Monday, April 26. Scholarships are available.
For more information, visit the Parks website at https://pendletonparksandrec.com/parksrec, or call the office at 541-276-8100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.