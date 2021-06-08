HERMISTON — Sunset Elementary School Dean of Students Erin Andreason will be promoted to principal of the school next year, according to a news release from the Hermiston School District.
Andreason has worked at elementary schools in Hermiston for 14 years, including at Rocky Heights Elementary and Sunset.
She will replace current Principal Jerad Farley, who is leaving Sunset to work at the district offices as director of elementary instruction.
The news release also stated that Director of Human Resources Jake Bacon will continue overseeing human resources for the district, but his title will change to assistant superintendent.
