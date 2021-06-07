ATHENA — Committee members of the Homer & Persephone Watts Scholarship Fund are now accepting scholarship applications for the 2021-22 school year.
Graduates of Weston-McEwen High School can apply after their first year of post-high school education attending a college, university or technical school.
Applications can be requested from committee members Jerry Baker, P.O. Box 662, Athena, OR 97813 (phone 541-969-3674); Ken Bjorklund, P.O. Box 666, Athena, OR 97813 (phone 541-566-2391); or Bud Schmidtgall, P.O. Box 533, Athena, OR 97813 (phone 541-969-8430).
Applications are due by Sept. 1, 2021.
