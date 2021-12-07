BOARDMAN — Preschool students sang and danced to an adoring crowd Saturday, Dec. 4, to commence the ceremony to light the Boardman Christmas tree.
The event was at the SAGE Center in Boardman. Besides the performance from the little ones, the event included a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and cookies and hot cocoa from the Mid-Columbia Bus Company.
Locals talked about their enjoyment of the event, their pleasure that they could gather as a community, even on a cold, dark December night.
Ariel Lissman, owner of The Learning Adventure, led the 15 children, who were from her school, in their performance. She said it was a warm-up for a Christmas presentation that will take place later in the month for their families, also at the SAGE Center.
The event had a good turnout, according to Kelsey Salata, Boardman Chamber of Commerce member and events director. She credited the children, refreshments and Santa for much of the attendance, but mentioned also the SAGE Center light show for attracting people.
The show, which started Dec. 4, will continue through the rest of the year, Lissman said. Hours are 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week. Music accompanies the light show, and it can be heard on 88.3 FM or on the center’s outdoor speakers.
Torrie Griggs said she was also pleased with the event’s turnout. She said that community gatherings like this create unity. These days, they are especially important, she said, as people have struggled many months through the pandemic.
