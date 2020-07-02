UMATILLA COUNTY — Most Fourth of July events are canceled this year, but for those who want to celebrate with a little more bang can watch neighboring cities’ fireworks show or set off their own.
Pendleton’s annual Fourth of July parade is canceled and fireworks celebrations in Hermiston and Stanfield are modified.
Hermiston is still planning to launch a fireworks display from the Hermiston Butte from 10 to 11 p.m., and Stanfield will be lighting fireworks at dusk on the north side of the city. People can still watch the fireworks from their cars, homes or nearby viewpoints, but all in-person celebrations, such as parades, live music and Hermiston’s annual pool party, are canceled.
Camilla Satterwhite, who runs the TNT fireworks stand in Pendleton’s Walmart parking lot, said people are most likely purchasing more fireworks due to this year’s cancellations and she has seen an increase in fireworks sales as a result.
“Sales are higher than last year because we don’t have a show,” Satterwhite said.
Jim Critchley, fire chief for the city of Pendleton, advised those interested in launching their own fireworks to do so in an open area like a backyard or on the street in front of their homes.
According to Critchley, to properly set off fireworks, wide-open spaces with no combustible materials nearby are the safest. He also recommends giving at least 30 feet of space between a flame source and any combustible materials.
He said he anticipates brush fires to increase significantly this weekend and this time of year is prone to accidents because of the amount of dry grass.
“In Pendleton, I’ll put out two extra vehicles to make sure that we get a good jump on any fires that start because once they get any bigger than what we can put out with a hose it’s going to be tough to stop,” he said.
For those planning to celebrate using their own fireworks, Critchley said to make sure to purchase fireworks deemed legal by the state of Oregon, as illegal fireworks could cause severe damage. He recommended glitter sparklers, fountains, ground spinners and smoke devices.
Critchley also recommends not trying to immediately relight the same fireworks if they fail to launch the first time and to wait about 15-20 minutes before attempting to relight them. Additionally, to dispose of the fireworks, Critchley recommends placing them in a water bucket.
“If you are going to set off fireworks there are a handful of things I’d ask you to do,” Critchley said. “Be prepared with water. Be safe. Try to keep pets and children away from fireworks that you let off. Be responsible.”
Lesley Phillips, who runs the Black Cat fireworks stand in the parking lot of Hermiston’s Grocery Outlet, said so far COVID-19 hasn’t seemed to impact the supply chain for fireworks.
Like all shopping experiences, fireworks stands are slightly modified this year. Phillips said everyone must come in one side and out the other, customers will wait 6 feet apart to check out and only 10 people will be allowed in the tent at a time.
“The layout is a little different this year because of that factor, but I think that might actually be good, because I will get more time to talk to customers about safety,” she said.
The Oregon Fire Marshal’s office has set June 23 through July 6 as the fireworks retail season this year.
State fire marshal Jim Walker reminded Oregonians in a news release that fireworks are banned at national parks and forests, Bureau of Land Management lands, U.S. Fish and Wildlife properties, state beaches, state parks and state campgrounds.
“In Oregon, consumer legal fireworks can only be purchased from permitted fireworks retailers and stands,” he said. “State regulations limit where those fireworks may be used. Starting in July, risks for wildfire in many parts of Oregon will be high. Fireworks can also start structural fires that threaten lives and property, as we have seen in past years.”
Fireworks that fly into the air, explode or travel more than 12 feet horizontally are banned in Oregon. That includes fireworks known as bottle rockets, firecrackers and Roman candles. If police seize illegal fireworks they can charge the person in possession of them with a misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $2,500 per offense.
According to the fire marshal’s office, there were 1,173 reported fireworks-related fires in Oregon in the past five years, causing more than $4.9 million in damage, one death and 36 injuries.
“All of us share the responsibility to use only Oregon consumer legal fireworks and use them carefully,” Walker said. “Please also consider your neighbors and their pets before deciding on when and where you choose to light legal fireworks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.