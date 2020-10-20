PENDLETON — A fourth person who tested positive for COVID-19 while incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton died Monday, Oct. 19, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections.
The man was between 50 and 60 years old, the release said, and is the 16th person to die with COVID-19 while in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Because the inmate was positive for COVID-19, the department is withholding usually reported information following the death of an inmate, such as the person’s name, county of conviction, sentence length, and date of death.
According to an email from Ron Miles, an EOCI spokesperson, there are 385 people incarcerated at the prison who have tested positive for the virus as of Oct. 19. Another 41 staff members have tested positive, he stated in the email, 35 of whom have since returned to work.
