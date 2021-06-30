From parades and community celebrations to fireworks shows, area communities are gearing up to help commemorate the Fourth of July. Events listed below are scheduled on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4.
Most celebrations feature free admission, with some activities (meals, fun runs, raffles, etc.) charging a fee. Area events include:
PENDLETON
Independence Day Parade
• July 4, 10 a.m.
• Downtown Pendleton
Starts at Pendleton City Hall, travels east on Dorion Avenue to Main Street, then west on Court Avenue to the Pendleton Convention Center. Veterans of Foreign Wars “Let ’er Buck” Post 922 Commander Judith Burger is the grand marshal. For questions, contact Fred Bradbury at fbradbury@yahoo.com or 541-377-7474.
Note: no fireworks display this year for Fourth of July
HERMISTON
Stars & Stripes Fourth of July
• July 4, 1-10:30 p.m.
• Butte Park, 1245 N.W. Seventh St., Hermiston
The event kicks off with the dedication of the new Funland Park. Then, park activities will include a game zone, bounce houses, food vendors, arts and crafts booths, music by The Shades and a fireworks show at dusk on the Hermiston Butte. For more information, search Facebook or visit www.hermiston.or.us/parks-recreation/home.
Note: there won’t be a pool party this year.
STANFIELD
Annual Steak Feed Fundraiser
•July 3, 6-8 p.m.
•Bard Park
$25/steak (adults), $10/hamburger (kids). Buy tickets at Main Street Market, Stanfield Public Library or the city of Stanfield. Features live music by Hired Guns and no-host beverages from Broken Barrel.
Stanfield Fourth of July
• 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Bard Park
Firemen’s breakfast (7-10 a.m.); 5K fun run benefits Stanfield track program (7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. race); 3-on-3 tourney (7 a.m. register, 9 a.m. games begin); parade, line up at Coe Park (8 a.m. register, 9 a.m. judging, 10 a.m. start); pie baking contest (8:30-10:30 a.m. entries due, 11 a.m. starts). Park activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; duck race at 1 p.m. and raffle prize drawing at 2 p.m., tickets are $5 each or eight for $20 (available now at the library and city hall). Items include a 75-inch TV, fishing kayak, vacuum, freezer, portable basketball hoop and more from Walmart DC. Fireworks shot off at dusk from the football field.
See www.facebook.com/Stanfield4thofJuly for contact info for activity pre-registration. For questions, call 541-449-3831.
BOARDMAN
Boardman Rumble
• July 3, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Boardman Marina Park
Columbia Youth Soccer Club is hosting soccer competitions and a community celebration. Be sure to purchase raffle tickets, which are $15 each or five for $50, for a chance to win some great prizes. Items, which were donated by the Walmart Distribution Center and La Guadalupana, include two 75-inch Vizio TVs, a small chest safe, carpet cleaner, a cordless vacuum, cooler, hiking poles, an electric meat knife and more.
Tickets are available now through the time of the drawing, which is Saturday, July 3, at 6 p.m. at Boardman Marina Park — it also will be shown on Facebook Live. Winners have 24 hours to pick up their prizes.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CYSCboardman. For questions, contact Luis Campos at 541-701-8880 or cysc11@gmail.com.
Boardman Thunder Fireworks
• July 4, dusk
• Boardman Marina Park (people can tune in to KOHU AM 1360/The Q 93.7 FM for patriotic music to accompany the fireworks display). For questions, call the Boardman chamber at 541-481-3014.
IONE
Ione Fourth of July Celebration
• July 4, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
• in/around Ione City Park
Bring a hearty appetite for the firemen’s breakfast (7-10 a.m., fire hall); 5K fun run/walk (7:30 a.m.); kids games and vendor booths (11 a.m.); parade (1 p.m.); free swimming (after parade); live music in the afternoon includes Luke Basile & Jamie Nasario and Cory Peterson Band, a talent show (4 p.m. register, 4:30 p.m. starts), and food vendors. Featured entertainment is Colorblind (6:30 p.m.) followed by Stompin’ Ground. Fireworks at dusk. For additional details, visit www.facebook.com/Ione4thOfJuly.
Fourth of July Cruz-In Car Show
• July 4, 11 a.m. registration
• Ione City Park
No charge for entry. No judging or trophies, but all entries will receive dash plaques and goody bags. To pre-register and for specifics about the 10 a.m. Cruz-In before the show, contact Loyal Burns at 541-422-7512 or burnsione@hotmail.com.
MILTON-FREEWATER
Patriotic Light Show with Music
• June 29-July 5; 9-11 p.m.
• 804 Jacquelyn St., Milton-Freewater
Cruise by to enjoy a patriotic light show. Tune your radio to 105.9 FM to hear the music.
CONDON
ATV Rodeo, Artisans Market & Street Dance
• July 3, 2-10 p.m.
• Gilliam County Fairgrounds, downtown
Kick off the holiday Saturday afternoon with the Four-Wheeler Rodeo (2 p.m. register, 3 p.m. begins) at the Gilliam County Fairgrounds, followed by an evening of vendor shopping and music by Countrified on Main Street.
Dreams Come True with the Red, White & Blue
• July 4, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Condon City Park, downtown
Windmill Classic Run/Walk (7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. starts); community breakfast at 7:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony and kickoff program. Beer/wine garden opens at 11 a.m. Parade at noon, followed by soapbox derby, tricycle races, chalk art vendors and kids games. A barbecue (adults/$15, kids/$10) and raffle (5:30-7 p.m.), music by Local Hootenanny (6 p.m.) and fireworks show at dusk (www.condonchamber.org).
