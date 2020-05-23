BAKER CITY — Three years after he made his way to track and field at Baker High School, senior Brylan Robb found his athletic niche. After head coach Suzy Cole placed him in hurdles, his passion for these events slowly grew.
“Sophomore year I decided that I liked (hurdles), and I would say last year everything started clicking for me,” Robb said.
During his junior season, Robb began to shine more in his events. Remarkably so, Cole was able to see the passion for his craft grow.
“He really started falling in love with it last year and had worked really hard during the summer and the winter months trying to get ready for a great season,” Cole said.
Going into his senior year, competing in college became more realistic for Robb. Already accepted academically to Western Oregon University to pursue a criminal justice degree, Cole was hoping that a strong season could spark a conversation of competing on the next level for her student-athlete.
“He’s a young athlete that was really starting to come on, this was a year we were really hoping to get him stronger marks,” Cole said.
That all changed when the OSAA announced on April 8 that it was going to be suspending the rest season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It really put a damper on plans for every member of the track and field team.
“I was emotional, I cried a little bit,” Robb said.
Though heartbroken for the season that never was, Robb chooses to push forward. He often finds himself back at the track alone, running through drills and pushing to get better.
“I continue to work on my form and try to make that better,” Robb said. “Then I try to get my three step down and make it quicker so I can get over faster.”
His dreams of being able to compete in college now has become trickier. While reaching out to Western Oregon University, Robb found out that longtime Wolves head coach Mike Johnson was going to be retiring.
“I need to figure out who the new head coach is, but if I don’t hear anything I probably will try and walk on,” Robb said.
Cole sees her former student-athlete equipped for the challenge of walking on, and can see him be a vital part to the Wolves Track and Field team of the future.
“I think he has a ton of potential,” Cole said. “If he continues to love it like he does now, by the time he is a junior or senior, he can be an impactful athlete for them.”
Though he is focused on his future, Robb cannot help but reflect on his time with the Bulldogs. He was grateful for all the relationships he’d made, and Cole’s impact on his athletic career.
“I’m glad that Suzy made me do hurdles because I don’t think I would be doing them,” Robb said. “I am definitely going to miss going on long bus rides, hanging out with my friends and meeting new people from different areas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.