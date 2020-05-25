PENDLETON — When the spring sports season went under due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not only did it leave baseball, softball, tennis, golf, and track athletes without a sport to play, but it also put fall athletes in a haze of uncertainty.
While many high school athletes who compete in fall sports did not have to experience their senior season being taken away from them, their first year playing at the collegiate level currently hangs in the balance. Although local athletes and Blue Mountain Community College coaches are hopeful, the fate of the upcoming Northwest Athletic Conference fall season is still to be determined. Conference officials and coaching staffs will meet in mid-June in the hopes of coming to such a decision.
“It’s been a lot of back and forth,” Blue Mountain Community College sports information specialist and head women’s soccer coach Jordan Hillmick said. “The executive director of the NWAC has been meeting with all the athletic directors and coaches in the region. It’s a lot of information to take in. I know that the NWAC is going to make the best decision possible, even with all the giant question marks we have. It looks promising, but ultimately, it’s up to the NWAC.”
In the meantime, Timberwolves old and new are preparing for the next season however they can, even if it isn’t guaranteed.
Andrew Wolotira, a Pendleton High School senior who signed his letter of intent to join BMCC’s men’s soccer team before the pandemic broke out, has served as the Bucks’ goalkeeper since he was a freshman. He was ready to join the same team that his brother Jonathan once played on, but is now uncertain if that remains a possibility.
“When I first heard about the cancellation of spring sports, I immediately thought of all my friends who missed out on their senior seasons,” he said. “I hope that, in some way or another, we will get to start our (fall) season in August. For now, I’m continuing to train and prepare for the start of the season.”
Despite the lack of structure or formal training to attend, Wolotira has made sure his days are spent staying sharp both athletically and academically. He has used the time off to get a head start in both preparing for his next soccer season, and his first year as a college student.
“Thankfully, I’ve still been able to train and practice during this quarantine,” he said. “(Jonathan) had to move home (from Eastern Oregon University) once classes switched to online for the spring term. With him back, we’ve been able to work out pretty consistently, and we have lots of extra time to play soccer.”
Wolotira has also been attending online courses for BMCC, which he began once the high school closed down. As a Timberwolf, he will pursue a degree in business and marketing with a double minor in music and computer science. After his two years at BMCC, he said, he will transfer to a four-year university to continue playing soccer.
“I figured I could start working on some of my prerequisite classes now since I have plenty of extra time,” Wolotira said. “Even though I’ll be living at home, my biggest goal while attending BMCC is to immerse myself in the student life on campus. I’ve applied to be a student ambassador, I hope to be a student tutor, and I will be involved in musical activities at the college. As an athlete, I hope to gain enough experience at the college level that I can continue playing at a university after my time at BMCC.”
Like Wolotira, Alex Anteau set goals of moving on to play soccer at a university when she first joined BMCC’s women’s soccer team two seasons ago. And when she signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Multnomah University in Portland, she made school history by becoming the first Blue Mountain women’s soccer player to commit to a four-year university. She is hoping that history doesn’t get put on hold.
“I was a bit upset, because I was looking forward to the spring season and being with my team one last time,” Anteau said. “Knowing that it might affect the fall, I’m really upset because I am so ready to meet my new team and play together.”
With campus closed and traditional practices being held, Anteau has been spending her time outdoors and keeping in shape.
“I’ve been going fishing and camping and just enjoying my free time,” she said. “I’ve been really focusing on school and my grades. I’m able to practice (soccer). I get sent training videos that I learn and do on my own. I also go running just to keep my stamina up.”
Because the women’s soccer team has been unable to meet in person for team practices, coach Hillmick has been holding remote sessions and sending training videos out to his team for them to practice alongside with. Fortunately, Hillmick said, the team was able to hold tryouts for the upcoming season before the pandemic hit.
“We’ve had to adjust how we’re training,” he said. “They’re doing the work, and they’ve done a fantastic job so far, even the freshmen. We’re excited for these new incoming freshmen. They’re really taking it a step up. We’re seeing some encouraging things that we didn’t see last year. Our mile times are better, and our fitness is better.”
Hillmick has also been working with his athletes who are moving on to four-year colleges, such as Anteau, even though the uncertainty of the next season still remains.
“The big question for people like Alex is, are they still going to have their fall seasons?” Hillmick said. “I’m still training them and getting them prepared. I think they’ll have their seasons, but it’s going to be very different from how we know sports to be.”
