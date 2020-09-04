PILOT ROCK — Darin Fitzpatrick had one of the most successful 2A softball programs in the state, and his 2020 team was one he thought could have contended for another title.
Now, that feat will be left to someone else after Fitzpatrick stepped down this summer after nine years — eight if you don’t count this spring.
“I feel like I’m letting the girls down,” Fitzpatrick said. “I took a different job at work and the hours don’t work. It was tough, but it was something I had to do for my family.”
Fitzpatrick is just one of several coaches in the area who have stepped down for one reason or another. Of the 14 schools that the East Oregonian covers in Umatilla and Morrow counties, 10 have had at least one coaching change over the summer.
Fitzpatrick took over the Rockets softball program from longtime coach Rick Hoisington (2001-11). His first season was 2012. His career record with the Rockets was 138-51.
Pilot Rock won state titles in 2015 and 2016, and placed second the next two seasons. He coached numerous all-conference and all-state players, and has had several players move on to play in college.
“There was a combination of a lot of things,” Fitzpatrick said. “Good coaches, good kids, and the community and parents supported us. Our first playoff year (2014), we were in Riddle and we had more fans than they did.”
Also stepping down was Fitzpatrick’s longtime assistant Karl Jensen.
Pilot Rock athletic director TJ Presley said they have not yet filled the softball job.
“He has done a lot for our program,” Presley said of Fitzpatrick. “It’s sad. We are actively looking for his replacement.”
The Rockets also are looking for a track coach to replace Andy Gose.
Pendleton High School
The Bucks are pretty solid in their coach ranks. Chris Holdman stepped down as the boys tennis coach, and the school is actively looking for his replacement.
First-year athletic director Mike Somnis, who was at Sherman County (2008-13 and 2017-20) and The Dalles (2013-17) before coming to Pendleton, said the transition for him has been good.
McLaughlin High School
Gary Robertson stepped down in the spring as athletic director and football coach.
Chris Meliah, who has been with the school district for 20 years as a teacher and coach, will take over the athletic director job. George Estrada, who has worked with the youth football program for several years in Milton-Freewater, will take over the Pioneers football program.
Umatilla
The Vikings are filling three positions this year.
Longtime girls soccer coach Tim Lee stepped down and has been replaced by Oscar Contreras.
McKenzie Davis, who coached the girls basketball team for two years, resigned. Taking over the Vikings will be Marisa Gonzalez, who was an assistant with the Irrigon girls basketball team.
The Vikings also are looking for a volleyball coach to replace Desirae Zamudio. Athletic director Scott Bow said he has not had any qualified candidates. He indicated the job may fall to him if the school district cannot fill the position. Bow also is the boys basketball coach.
Weston-McEwen High School
The TigerScots have a new cross-country coach in Jeremy Dobos, a 2001 W-M graduate. He replaces Tanna Munck.
Dobos, who ran collegiately at Cascade College, is excited to return to W-M.
“It will be great,” Dobos said. “My dad (Bill) will be helping me. Growing up, I tried to get him into running, but it wasn’t his thing. Now, he’s running marathons.”
Nixyaawii High School
Boys basketball coach Shane Rivera stepped down for personal reasons, and will be replaced by Pendleton assistant basketball coach Ryan Sams. Also in the move, Sams’ sons Dakota (senior) and Greyson (junior) will transfer to Nixyaawii.
Griswold High School
Jeff Newtson stepped down from the cross-country job, but the Grizzlies are in good hands with one of their own.
Eric Jensen, a 1983 Griswold graduate, is returning to his roots.
Jensen, the longtime cross-country coach at Stanfield, started his coaching career with the Helix middle school track team. He also assisted with the high school team before taking over in 1992 for two years.
“I’ve gone full circle,” said Jensen, who ran cross-country, track and played basketball for the Grizzlies.
Jensen will continue to coach the Stanfield boys and girls track teams.
The Griswold girls basketball team also will have a new face on the bench, but it is a familiar face.
Track coach Rory Simpson replaces Jim Smith, who coached the past two years.
Stanfield High School
With Jensen leaving, his longtime assistant Mandy Blackburn will take over the cross-country program.
Ione High School
The Cardinals have new faces in three positions this school year.
With football coach JJ Rosenberg stepping down, boys basketball coach Dennis Stefani and Tanner Rietmann will share coaching duties on the sidelines.
Dean Robinson replaces Ryan Rudolf as athletic director, and Dan Headley takes over for Teren Humphrey as volleyball coach.
Humphrey, who was the Arlington athletic director, now is the vice principal and athletic director at Condon High School.
Echo High School
Longtime volleyball and softball coach Janice Scott stepped down for personal reasons, leaving two big holes in the Cougars’ coaching staff.
Des Thew, Scott’s assistant for 10 years, will take over the volleyball program. Athletic director Don Walker said they still are looking for a softball coach.
“You can’t replace Janice, but this should be an easy transition,” Thew said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to step in.”
The Cougars also lost girls basketball coach Heather Madison, but she has been replaced by Brandi Russell.
