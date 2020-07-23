HERMISTON — Palm trees and sunshine await Emma Combes at Arizona Christian University, where the recent Hermiston High School graduate will play volleyball for the Firestorm.
“The coach (Micah Briscoe) contacted me in March and wanted me to play beach volleyball,” Combes said. “I really wanted to play indoors, so I didn’t take the offer. About a month ago, he called and said he had one scholarship available for a libero.”
Combes went on a recruiting visit, fell in love with the campus, liked the coach and players, and signed on the dotted line.
“A couple of girls decommitted because of the coronavirus, opening up spots on the team,” Combes said. “It was 115 degrees a few weeks ago when I went on my visit. The coach said it was the hottest day of the year.”
Arizona Christian University is located just outside of Phoenix in Glendale. The Firestorm play in the Golden State Athletic Conference (NAIA), and were 17-14 overall last season.
Combes played libero, outside hitter and set for the Bulldogs this past fall. Briscoe likes her versatility.
“When I went for my visit, he said, ‘You aren’t tall, but you can jump,’” the 5-foot-5 Combes said.
Combes played club volleyball for the Tri-City, Washington-based Shockwave, taking the floor with several of the top players in the Mid-Columbia Conference.
Among those players was Kamiakin outside hitter Delaney Frame, who signed with ACU in September 2019. Combes and Frame will be roommates this fall.
“That made it easier to go there with Delaney being there,” Combes said. “We have also played beach volleyball together.”
Combes said ACU’s season is on schedule, so far. She leaves Aug. 11, and practice starts the following week.
The hardest part of the move Combes said is leaving her parents Laura and Daniel, who will become empty-nesters.
“I’m the baby,” Combes said. “I might be seeing a lot of them, there are flights to Phoenix for $89.”
