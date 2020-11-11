Baker City
March 23, 1933 — November 7, 2020
Former Pendleton resident James "Henry" Spivey, 87, of Baker City, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born March 23, 1933, in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
