SELAH, Wash. — Pendleton’s 18U Hodgen Distributing team opened their summer season strong with a tournament-opening, five-inning blowout, but couldn’t carry that momentum much farther into the weekend-long tournament on Friday, June 26.
The Selah Tournament, which marked the first time many Pendleton High School baseball athletes got the chance to play again since last year’s season, ran from last Friday, June 26, through Sunday, June 28, as Hodgen Distributing knocked down a 15-5 win in five innings over Hammertime to open the tournament. Hodgen Distributing followed up the win with a 9-5 victory against Regin Sports Performance from Kennewick, Washington, before a three-game skid ended their run.
“It was good to see the kids get out there and play baseball,” Hodgen Distributing head coach Wes Armstrong said. “We were pleased with their hustle, effort, and enthusiasm.”
Jordan DeGeer got Hodgen Distributing’s weekend off to a hot start on June 26, singling on a 2-0 pitch in the first inning to score two runs right away. Ty Beers followed with a triple to score DeGeer, Kyle Field and Tucker Zander both hit RBI doubles, and Blake Swanson added a single for a 6-0 lead at the end of the top of the first.
Beers threw four innings without allowing a run as Hodgen Distributing took a 10-0 advantage in the top of the fourth after Curtis Simons scored on a wild pitch. They pushed their lead to 15-0 in the top of the fifth before Hammertime’s Bryson Cunningham and Andrew Bullington both drove in runners to get their team on the board.
Despite a two-RBI triple from KC Wangler in the bottom of the fifth, Hammertime’s comeback proved too little too late as Hodgen Distributing took the early victory. Zander scored a team-high three runs and hit 2-for-2, while Field and Simons each added two runs.
Hodgen Distributing stayed trapped in a 4-4 tie with RSP on Saturday morning, June 27, before breaking away in the bottom of the fifth as Beers and Swanson both drove in runners with singles. Zander benched eight batters across six innings on the mound, and gave up just four runs on five hits. Beers went 3-for-3 at bat and scored one run. Simons led the offense against RSP with two runs.
Things did not remain in their favor, however, as they proceeded to close the June 27 doubleheader with a 7-2 loss to Yakima, despite out-hitting them 5-3. Yakima pulled away in the bottom of the third after Conner Schelct sent a fly ball to right field and sent three runs across home plate. Swanson and Jack Monkman were the only Pendleton players to score against Yakima.
Hodgen Distributing closed the Selah Tournament with two big losses — a 12-3 opener against the River City A’s, and a four-inning 13-2 defeat to RSP. RSP put up six runs in the top of the first for an early lead from which Pendleton could not recover. The game was called after the fourth inning due to inclement weather.
“Since we didn’t have a high school season, the team is shaking off the rust and working on getting arms into baseball shape,” Armstrong said. “We’re fortunate and thankful to have an opportunity to play baseball this season.”
